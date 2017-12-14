Travel: Escape the mayhem and enjoy warmer climates during Christmas period

Mistletoe pinned conspicuously above doorways, snow-capped rom coms splashed across cinema screens... when it comes to lonelier than thou holidays, Christmas comes a close second to Valentine’s Day.

If you’re single, you may want to skip the whole thing altogether. So here’s the good news: there are places where festivities are largely overlooked and where sunshine is 100% more likely than snow.

Dreaming of a golden, family-free Christmas? Here’s a crop of last minute breaks...

Thailand

Why? Christmas means very little in Thailand, with 95% of the population identifying themselves as Buddhist. Instead of roasting chestnuts by an open fire, singletons can escape the festive furore in Phuket, home to some of the world’s finest beaches, glittering seas, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. Aside from soaking up the sun on Christmas Day with a cocktail in hand, solo travellers can also take advantage of speedboat trips to nearby paradises, including Phi Phi Island and Phang Nga Bay.

How: Teletext Holidays offers seven nights in Phuket from £1,244 per person, staying at the four-star The Old Phuket on a B&B basis. Flights from London Heathrow on December 19.

India

Why?: Goa is a tropical blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures combined with sun, sea and sand. Escaping the Christmas chaos in the UK, the festive period in Goa is time for relaxation with tai chi lessons, yoga and meditation sessions, interspersed with a bit of ‘me time’ on the beach.

Trading turkey for delicious Goan cuisine, including fresh seafood, Arabian spices and coconut, it certainly won’t feel like Christmas.

How: Teletext Holidays offers seven nights in Goa from £1,427 per person, staying at the three-star Highland Beach Resort on a B&B basis. Flights from London Gatwick on December 20.

Dominican Republic

Why?: The Dominican Republic has it all - sunshine, beaches and blue skies, with winter temperatures reaching 290C. Dusting down the summer wardrobe and swapping Santa hats for sun caps, it’s easy to forget Christmas when you’re in paradise. After a couple of hours on the beach, spend the afternoon on Christmas Day exploring the historic capital, Santo Domingo, watching the world go by in the cafe-lined Plaza de Espana is the Alcazar de Colon palace or on an exciting trip to discover the island’s waterfalls.

How: Teletext Holidays offers seven nights in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from £1,465 per person, staying at the five-star Renaissance Jaragua Hotel & Casino on a room only basis. Flights from London Heathrow on December 24.

Dubai

Dubai is the ideal destination to spend Christmas Day with a twist, complete with Christmas markets in the sun-soaked Versailles Gardens and open-air pantomimes. And whilst it may not snow in the popular emirate, Ski Dubai - an indoor ski resort - offers a fun alternative. Solo travellers can also treat themselves to a Christmas present from one of the designer stores in Dubai’s luxury shopping malls, which are given a festive makeover with Christmas trees and decorations.

How: Teletext Holidays offers five nights in Dubai from £870 per person, staying at the five-star Moevenpick Hotel Deira on a room only basis. Flights from London Heathrow on December 21.

Travel facts:

All holidays can be booked through Teletext Holidays 0203 001 4498; https://www.teletexholidays.co.uk