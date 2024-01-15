January sales don't come any bigger or better than Park Plaza Hotels' latest "New Year, new deal" discounts

Park Plaza Hotels UK and European discount hospitality awaits

Brand bargains aplenty include as much as thrifty 35 per cent savings on quality hotel stays home and away.

The UK, Germany, Croatia, Hungary and The Netherlands venues' cash-savers offer arrival dates to year-end.

This week's exclusive pre-sale for Radisson Rewards members - free and easy to access at radissonhotels.com/en-us/rewards - is followed by January 17th-31 general savings.

Cash-saving family friendly fun calls Park Plaza Hotel clientele (photo: Jason Alden)

With some of the world’s most iconic attractions from Buckingham Palace to Berlin Cathedral within walking distance from hotels, there’s nowhere finer for city breakers to stay.

And, with properties in some of Europe’s best loved second cities including Leeds, Utrecht, Nuremberg and Pula – there’s no better excuse to explore destinations further from tourists' beaten path.

Every occasion is catered for with business travellers, families and couples alike all enjoying AA award-winning service, food and accommodation, select properties also boasting welcome relaxing amenities such as saunas and swimming pools.

For more information and to book visit www.parkplazamoments.com/offers/jansale site.

Money-saver hotels include ...

UK:

Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

Park Plaza London Waterloo

Park Plaza County Hall London

Park Plaza Victoria London

Park Plaza London Riverbank

Park Plaza Park Royal

Holmes Hotel London

Park Plaza Leeds

Park Plaza Nottingham

Germany:

Park Plaza Wallstreet Berlin Mitte

Park Plaza Berlin Kudamm

Park Plaza Nuremberg

Hungary:

Park Plaza Budapest

Croatia:

Park Plaza Histria Pula

Park Plaza Belverdere Medulin

The Netherlands:

Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport

Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam

Park Plaza Vondelpark, Amsterdam

Park Plaza Eindhoven