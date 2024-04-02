Breaking these bizarre laws in popular holiday spots including Malaga and Tenerife could be costly

1 . Spain, Malaga - having blow-up dolls.

The popular party resort, Malaga, is known for its buzzing nightlife, but officials and locals have long expressed their distaste over the behaviour of the tourists it attracts. Those heading over for a raunchy holiday have been warned to leave their rude inflatables and costumes at home or risk a fine of 750 euros. The local government recently announced that it would be forbidden to walk or remain in the streets only in underwear or with clothes or accessories that represent genitals or with dolls or elements of a sexual nature in a significant crackdown against stag and hen dos. The new rule, approved this year, means tourists should stay clear of any funny sex accessories heading to the South of Spain. Photo: Getty Photo: Getty