Breaking these bizarre laws in popular holiday spots including Malaga and Tenerife could be costly

Every year millions of tourists pack their bags and jet off to soak up the sun, culture, and sites of different counties where some unintentionally break laws and are punished.
There are many strange laws and local customs in other countries, but some are so bizarre that they would catch even the most experienced traveller out.
These are some of the most bizarre laws in popular holiday hotspots:
1. Spain, Malaga - having blow-up dolls.
The popular party resort, Malaga, is known for its buzzing nightlife, but officials and locals have long expressed their distaste over the behaviour of the tourists it attracts. Those heading over for a raunchy holiday have been warned to leave their rude inflatables and costumes at home or risk a fine of 750 euros. The local government recently announced that it would be forbidden to walk or remain in the streets only in underwear or with clothes or accessories that represent genitals or with dolls or elements of a sexual nature in a significant crackdown against stag and hen dos. The new rule, approved this year, means tourists should stay clear of any funny sex accessories heading to the South of Spain.
2. Greece, Acropolis of Athens- wearing high heels
In Greece, by law, it is forbidden to wear high heels to lots of famous tourist attractions like the Acropolis and the Epidarus Theatre in the Peloponnese region. This is to preserve the history and ancient stone ruins of iconic sites. The ban, introduced in 2009, was put in place because the sharp-soled shoes were causing damage to the national treasures. Visitors to the site should wear soft-soled shoes when visiting, so pack flats if heading to the Acropolis of Athens or risk a significant fine.
3. Thailand- standing on money
Stepping on Thai currency is a crime; even accidentally standing on Thai money could get tourists a hefty jail sentence. The act is seen as disrespectful to the king because Thai notes and coins contain an image of his face. In Thailand, they see feet as the dirtiest part of the body, so under crimes violating majesty, the act is punishable with up to 15 years of imprisonment.
4. Also Thailand - vaping is banned
Vaporisers, such as e-cigarettes, e-baraku or their refills, are not allowed in Thailand. If found they will be confiscated and you could be fined or face a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Thailand has also banned smoking across 24 beaches, including Phuket, Koh Samui, and Krabi, in an effort to protect its coastal environment.