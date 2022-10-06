News you can trust since 1852
Commuting chaos: The cheapest ways to get to work

Here's the best way to travel to work without breaking the bank.

By Kara McKune
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:00 pm - 1 min read

Following the pandemic, commuting is slowly making a comeback.

However, this means the cost of travelling to and from work is also on the rise.

Whilst travelling by train or bus is more economically friendly, the cost is making it difficult for commuters.

The cost to commute continues to increase. (Picture: NimbleFins)

Jorvik Tricycles have encouraged commuters to turn to electric bicycles as their research found that driving to work is almost four times more expensive.

The same research showed that UK car owners, on average, will spend around £3.5 thousand to run their car this year.

A spokesperson from Jorvik Tricycles said: “The cost of travelling to and from work does begin to add up, especially if you’re doing it every day or even just a few times a week.

“Cycling to work doesn’t only benefit you financially, mentally and physically, but also

The cost of commuting in Wakefield. (Picture: Jorvik Tricycles)

helps reduce your impact on the environment.”

