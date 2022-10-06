Following the pandemic, commuting is slowly making a comeback.

However, this means the cost of travelling to and from work is also on the rise.

Whilst travelling by train or bus is more economically friendly, the cost is making it difficult for commuters.

The cost to commute continues to increase. (Picture: NimbleFins)

Jorvik Tricycles have encouraged commuters to turn to electric bicycles as their research found that driving to work is almost four times more expensive.

The same research showed that UK car owners, on average, will spend around £3.5 thousand to run their car this year.

A spokesperson from Jorvik Tricycles said: “The cost of travelling to and from work does begin to add up, especially if you’re doing it every day or even just a few times a week.

“Cycling to work doesn’t only benefit you financially, mentally and physically, but also

The cost of commuting in Wakefield. (Picture: Jorvik Tricycles)