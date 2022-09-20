Crash on the M62 sees delays between Pontefract and Castleford
One person was taken to hospital and two lanes were closed following a four car collision and an oil spill between junctions 31 and 32 on the M62 today (Tuesday).
By Daniel Camenzuli
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:42 pm
The crash, between Pontefract and Castleford, occurred at around 9.15am westbound on the M62, according to West Yorkshire Police.
While one person was taken to hospital, no one was believed to have suffered serious injuries.
The collision led to two of the three lanes being closed and some disruption and traffic delays.