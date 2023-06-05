Festival organisers, Pontefract Civic Society, appealed for local drivers and vehicle owners to apply to be part of the festival earlier this year.

Now, the Society has revealed that vehicle entries are offically full, with over 80 vehicles set to feature.

The special event will run Saturday, June 8 2024 from 10am to 4pm within the town centre and will feature an array of cars, bikes and trucks as well as incredible stage entertainment, including Aerial Sophie, Featherstone Male Voice Choir, and a parade of characters and mascots.

Phil Cook, Vice Chair and event organiser, said: “We have five different zones of 80 vehicles will be spread across the precinct, including a road closure on Cornmarket for heavier vehicles, plus a pop-up entertainment stage near the Buttercross, sponsored by Northern Monkey Tuning, and managed by our friends at Rhubarb Radio.”

WheelFest was created following trials of similar events on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Market, last June, and a September display of tractors during the district’s Heritage Open Days.

Already, the new vehicle festival has doubled the success of those two events together due to the demand of vehicles wanting to, and being featured.

Paul Cartwright, Civic Society Chairman said, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of vehicle owners, local businesses, and Wakefield Council, which goes to show that Pontefract Civic Society can remain relevant by innovating through community events to reach new audiences."

The festival was organised by Pontefract Civic Society.

WheelFest will feature an array of vehicles, from cars to trikes.