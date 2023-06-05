News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Date announced for brand new local vehicle festival, set to wheel into Pontefract next year

Pontefract Civic Society has announced the date for next year’s new WheelFest with vehicle entries for the motoring showcase already full.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Festival organisers, Pontefract Civic Society, appealed for local drivers and vehicle owners to apply to be part of the festival earlier this year.

Now, the Society has revealed that vehicle entries are offically full, with over 80 vehicles set to feature.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The special event will run Saturday, June 8 2024 from 10am to 4pm within the town centre and will feature an array of cars, bikes and trucks as well as incredible stage entertainment, including Aerial Sophie, Featherstone Male Voice Choir, and a parade of characters and mascots.

The vehicle festival will take place next year in June.The vehicle festival will take place next year in June.
The vehicle festival will take place next year in June.
Most Popular

Phil Cook, Vice Chair and event organiser, said: “We have five different zones of 80 vehicles will be spread across the precinct, including a road closure on Cornmarket for heavier vehicles, plus a pop-up entertainment stage near the Buttercross, sponsored by Northern Monkey Tuning, and managed by our friends at Rhubarb Radio.”

WheelFest was created following trials of similar events on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Market, last June, and a September display of tractors during the district’s Heritage Open Days.

Already, the new vehicle festival has doubled the success of those two events together due to the demand of vehicles wanting to, and being featured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Cartwright, Civic Society Chairman said, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of vehicle owners, local businesses, and Wakefield Council, which goes to show that Pontefract Civic Society can remain relevant by innovating through community events to reach new audiences."

The festival was organised by Pontefract Civic Society.The festival was organised by Pontefract Civic Society.
The festival was organised by Pontefract Civic Society.
Read More
Ossett Beer Cart 2023: Best photos of the West Yorkshire festival with Wakefield...
WheelFest will feature an array of vehicles, from cars to trikes.WheelFest will feature an array of vehicles, from cars to trikes.
WheelFest will feature an array of vehicles, from cars to trikes.
The day will have spectacular live entertainment alongside a variety of vehicle-based shows.The day will have spectacular live entertainment alongside a variety of vehicle-based shows.
The day will have spectacular live entertainment alongside a variety of vehicle-based shows.
Related topics:Pontefract Civic SocietyPontefractWakefield Council