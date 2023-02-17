Here's all the train cancellations and delays across Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, and Knottingley as Storm Otto causes chaos
Disruption is being felt across West Yorkshire’s railway network as high winds cause chaos.
Trains across the county have been delayed and cancelled this morning (Friday, February 17) as Storm Otto swept across most places in the north of England and Scotland.
The Met Office has warned we can expect gusts in excess of 75mph in some parts of the area this afternoon as the weather front moves across the region.
All lines are blocked at Leeds Railway Station due to an object being caught in the electric wires, which is causing delays and cancellations on train services around Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.
For the most up-to-date information check with your rail provider before travelling.
Here are all the services that are affected.
Wakefield – Knottingley
Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 12:30.
Knottingley – Leeds (Pontefract Monkhill, Glasshoughton, Castleford, Woodlesford)
Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 12:30.
Leeds – Knottingley (Woodlesford, Castleford, Glasshoughton, Pontefract Monkhill)
Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 12:30.
Leeds – Doncaster (stopping at Outwood, Wakefield Westgate, Sandal and Agbrigg, Fitzwilliam, South Elmsall, Adwick and Bentley)
Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 12:30.
Doncaster – Leeds (stopping at Bentley, adwick, South Elmsall, Fitzwilliam, Sandal and Agbrigg, Wakefield Westgate, Outwood)
Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 12:30.
Leeds – Castleford – Barnsley – Sheffield
Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 12:30.
Wakefield Westgate to London Kings Cross
08:30 service from Wakefield Westgate expected at 10:44.
10:58 service from Wakefield Westgate to London Kings Cross on time.
Wakefield Westgate to Plymouth
10:23 service from Wakefield Westgate expected at 11:11.
Wakefield Kirkgate to Lincoln
10:56 service from Wakefield Kirkgate expected at 11:17.