Holidaymakers in Benidorm sprinting to get a sunbed - filmed by people chilling at VIP loungers

Video filmed at the Melia Hotel, in Benidorm, Spain, shows tourists - armed with their beach towels - hastily making their way to the poolside furniture.

Clare Fairbrother was on holiday with husband David, 50, and daughter Lily, 10, at the time and described the scene as "crazy".

The family had booked a VIP packages which meant that the family's sunbeds were already reserved.

Clare, 49, said: "Ok. We thought it was funny and crazy to watch this at 9am having breakfast.

"We were sat in the VIP area watching at breakfast time. We also had our own reserved sunbed area, which is part of the premium room we got.

"About 50 people in the queue and 20 of them ran. I didn't see it get violent, but people were sending their children ahead first as they are quicker I think.

"The hotel restricted the doors being open to the sunbed area until 9am, so people queued up then ran when the door opened, as I said no need to run there’s loads of sunbeds."