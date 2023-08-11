News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Holidaymakers in Benidorm sprinting to get a sunbed - filmed by people chilling at VIP loungers

Dozens of holidaymakers were filmed running at full speed to claim sunbeds the moment the pool opened.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read

Video filmed at the Melia Hotel, in Benidorm, Spain, shows tourists - armed with their beach towels - hastily making their way to the poolside furniture.

Clare Fairbrother was on holiday with husband David, 50, and daughter Lily, 10, at the time and described the scene as "crazy".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family had booked a VIP packages which meant that the family's sunbeds were already reserved.

Video filmed at the Melia Hotel, in Benidorm, Spain, shows tourists - armed with their beach towels - hastily making their way to the poolside furniture. (SWNS)Video filmed at the Melia Hotel, in Benidorm, Spain, shows tourists - armed with their beach towels - hastily making their way to the poolside furniture. (SWNS)
Video filmed at the Melia Hotel, in Benidorm, Spain, shows tourists - armed with their beach towels - hastily making their way to the poolside furniture. (SWNS)
Most Popular

Clare, 49, said: "Ok. We thought it was funny and crazy to watch this at 9am having breakfast.

"We were sat in the VIP area watching at breakfast time. We also had our own reserved sunbed area, which is part of the premium room we got.

"About 50 people in the queue and 20 of them ran. I didn't see it get violent, but people were sending their children ahead first as they are quicker I think.

"The hotel restricted the doors being open to the sunbed area until 9am, so people queued up then ran when the door opened, as I said no need to run there’s loads of sunbeds."

The video was filmed on August 7.

Related topics:HolidaymakersBenidormSpain