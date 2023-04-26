News you can trust since 1852
Jet2holidays brings back check-in service to the Canary Islands - including Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura

Jet2holidays has announced that it is expanding its Free Resort Flight Check-in service to the Canary Islands this summer.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST- 2 min read

The tour operator is launching its Free Resort Flight Check-in service in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura in time for summer.

The service will return in more than 130 hotels across the four destinations.

Free Resort Flight Check-in is a free and exclusive service from Jet2holidays that makes going home a whole lot easier.

Jet2holidays brings back check-in service to the Canary Islands - including Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. (Getty Images)Jet2holidays brings back check-in service to the Canary Islands - including Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. (Getty Images)
Customers who choose a hotel offering the service, will be able to check-in their bags at the hotel in the morning on their day of departure, leaving them to enjoy the last day of their holiday bag-free.

After dropping their bags off securely with Jet2holidays’ check-in team at their hotel, the bags are then safely transported to the airport by the team and stowed onto the aircraft.

This gives customers time to enjoy themselves at the hotel on the final day of their holiday without having to carry suitcases around. It also means customers are bag-free at the airport and can simply go straight through to security.

To find a hotel in Cyprus or the Canary Islands that features the service, or for more information, click here.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since announcing the return of our Free Resort Flight Check-in service in well over 50 hotels initially in Cyprus, we have received phenomenal feedback from both customers and independent travel agents who have really welcomed the return of the service.

“On the back of that, we are delighted to announce that we will be expanding the service to over 130 hotels in the Canary Islands, offering even more customers the opportunity to take advantage of the many benefits of using the free service once again.

"This smart, secure service makes an enormous difference to the overall holiday experience, as by being luggage-free on the last day of their holiday, customers can enjoy their valuable holiday time, and breeze through the airport before their flight home.

"As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are always looking at ways to improve the customer journey, and the expansion of our Free Resort Flight Check-in is just another example of how we continue to invest to ensure we deliver the best customer service in the industry.”