Money-saving offers from cruise giants NCL and Marella – but be quick!
IF you're thinking of a trip on the ocean wave either this year or next, two cruise giants are currently making considerable offers - but you'll have to get your sea skates on for one of them.
Until August 22 Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is offering 40% off all future cruises and fly-cruises, across all accommodation categories and destinations.
Included in the NCL deal is 40% off all cruise and fly-cruises, across all accommodation categories including Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, Free at Sea upgrade packages from just £149 per person (valid on a 6- to 8-day cruise) with premium beverages, global speciality restaurants, excursion discounts and a Wi-Fi package, and up to £250pp airfare credit on select Europe cruises.
If you’re craving some winter sun, NCL recently announced the deployment of Norwegian Sun in the Canary Islands from November 2022 – the first time since 2017. The 8 to 14-day diverse and leisurely itineraries combine the Canaries with visits to Portugal, Spain, and Morocco and offer embarkations in Lisbon, Malaga and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Looking ahead to 2023, Norwegian Prima will depart on an awe-inspiring 11-day transatlantic journey from New York, USA; to the spectacular scenery of Reykjavik, Iceland.
Most Popular
-
1
See inside this captivating cottage - and its beautiful gardens
-
2
This open plan property has a games room, office and a 'home pub'
-
3
The beach, giant inflatables and live music coming to Wakefield and Castleford this summer
-
4
Jurassic Wakefield! Dinosaurs are coming back for another bite
-
5
Wakefield house prices increased in June
For more information, visit www.ncl.com
Meanwhile Marella Cruises is offering a £300 discount promotion on selected cruises departing between 1st January 2023 and 31st December 2023*, which is valid on agent bookings (T&C’s apply).
An example £300 discount itinerary, based on 2 adults and 2 children, is the seven-night Adriatic Explorer on Marella Explorer from £1158 per person* when booked online. This cruise departs from Corfu Town, Corfu and visits Koper, Slovenia; Trieste (for Venice), Italy; Split, Croatia; Dubrovnik, Croatia and Kotor, Montenegro.
Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a deck 8/9 Inside Cabin on an all-inclusive basis. This cruise departs on 28th July 2023 from Exeter Airport. Price includes return flights, transfers, port taxes, tips and service charges.
For more information and to book go to www.tui.co.uk/cruise/ or visit your local TUI holiday store or call 0871 230 2800.