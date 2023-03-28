Revealed: West Yorkshire city amongst most affordable for a weekend getaway

The findings, pulled together by travel experts Jersey Island Holidays, compared Airbnb prices, hotel rates, meal and drinks costs, local transport prices, taxi fares and leisure activity expenses, to identify where Brits are best planning their next weekend trip.

Shockingly - despite saving money on monthly public transport passes and opting for cheaper lunch options - Brits still can’t go on a weekend staycation for less than £500, the holiday gurus say.

However, if you are after a spring staycation, here are the best places to bag a bargain break.

Here are the cheapest destinations for a staycation this Spring.

One of the biggest costs associated with a weekend away at the minute is accommodation, with the average hotel priced at £75 per night across the UK, and the typical Airbnb priced at £117 per night.

With two nights of accommodation included, Leicester came out as the cheapest city to visit at a total cost of £573.

This also includes various taxi and public transport trips, restaurant meals, pub lunches, and a few alcoholic beverages - as well as a cinema and theatre excursion.

The same weekend break will set you back £696 in Glasgow, £792 in Southampton, and a staggering £1,230 in central London - with accommodation costs driving up the price.

The only West Yorkshire city to make the list is Leeds at £621 for a weekend break, which is only £23 less than a trip down south, with Cambridge also amongst the cheapest at £646 per weekend.

Also amongst the cheapest destinations were Cardiff (£588), as well as Northampton (£592) and Stoke-on-Trent (£611) - making a good case for a trip to the Midlands.

These figures may scupper some Brits’ spring holiday plans, as it turns out a trip across the channel could be cheaper than staying in the UK.

People can lower the cost of a weekend away by forgoing leisure activities like the cinema, theatre or theme park, but the price doesn’t take into account things like travel to/from each city, additional beverages or snacks, or pricier and more frequent taxi trips.

Leeds was named as one of the most popular staycation destinations.

