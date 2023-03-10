News you can trust since 1852
Snow watch Live: Keep up to date with bus cancellations and train delays as winter weather causes chaos on public transport

Find the most up to date information on traffic, bus cancellations and train delays in Wakefield as the snow continues to cause chaos.

By Shawna Healey
26 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 9:29am

People in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are waking up to more snow this morning as a weather warning is still in place.

A yellow warning is in place until 2pm today with the Met Office urging people to beware of travel disruption

We'll be bringing you the latest weather, traffic and travel news here.

Snow is causing disruption on the roads and rails in Wakefield this morning.
09.35 from Wakefield Westgate to Doncaster cancelled

09.35 from Wakefield Westgate to Doncaster, stopping at Sandall and Agbrigg, Fitzwillam, South Elmsall, Adwick, Bentley and Doncaster cancelled.

09.32 Wakefield Westgate to Harrogate via Leeds cancelled

09.32 Wakefield Westgate to Harrogate via Leeds cancelled due to a fault on a train.

Visitor centre and Cafe at Angler Country Park closed

The visitor centre and café at Angler Country Park is currently closed due to the present and forecast adverse weather conditions.

Arriva says to check its app for details on which buses routes are running due to the snow.

