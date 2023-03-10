Snow watch Live: Keep up to date with bus cancellations and train delays as winter weather causes chaos on public transport
Find the most up to date information on traffic, bus cancellations and train delays in Wakefield as the snow continues to cause chaos.
People in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are waking up to more snow this morning as a weather warning is still in place.
A yellow warning is in place until 2pm today with the Met Office urging people to beware of travel disruption
We'll be bringing you the latest weather, traffic and travel news here.
09.35 from Wakefield Westgate to Doncaster, stopping at Sandall and Agbrigg, Fitzwillam, South Elmsall, Adwick, Bentley and Doncaster cancelled.
09.32 Wakefield Westgate to Harrogate via Leeds cancelled due to a fault on a train.
The visitor centre and café at Angler Country Park is currently closed due to the present and forecast adverse weather conditions.