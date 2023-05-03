A total of 28 beaches on the Balearic Islands have now banned people from smoking, with more destinations such as Menorca, Ibiza and Majorca, implementing the same rule.

Holidaymakers are being warned about the increase in the ‘smoke-free zones’ as part of a major plan by the Balearic Islands to improve people's health and slash the litter problem of cigarette butts being left on the sand.

The force behind the campaign is a Spanish organisation called Nofumadores.org, which is composed of passionate people from every corner of Spain fighting for their right to live in a country free from tobacco and nicotine.

The beaches taking part in the scheme now have four-metre banners declaring their smoke free status with QR codes linking to extra information.

In Majorca, beaches with smoking bans include Sant Joan, Sa Platgeta, Santa Ponsa, Cala Estància, Cala Sant Vicenç and Caló des Moro.

In Ibiza, smoke-free beaches include Playa de Santa Eulalia del Río and Playa de Talamanca, while in Menorca these include Binissafúller or Platja Gran.

But people won't be fined if they are caught breaking the rules.