Spanish officials issue travel warning as new rule introduced in 28 tourist hotspots - including Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca

A warning has been issued to holidaymakers travelling to Spain this summer as a new rule is rolled out across tourist hotspots.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read

A total of 28 beaches on the Balearic Islands have now banned people from smoking, with more destinations such as Menorca, Ibiza and Majorca, implementing the same rule.

Holidaymakers are being warned about the increase in the ‘smoke-free zones’ as part of a major plan by the Balearic Islands to improve people's health and slash the litter problem of cigarette butts being left on the sand.

A total of 28 beaches on the Balearic Islands have now banned people from smoking, with more destinations such as Menorca, Ibiza and Majorca, implementing the same rule.
A total of 28 beaches on the Balearic Islands have now banned people from smoking, with more destinations such as Menorca, Ibiza and Majorca, implementing the same rule.
The force behind the campaign is a Spanish organisation called Nofumadores.org, which is composed of passionate people from every corner of Spain fighting for their right to live in a country free from tobacco and nicotine.

The beaches taking part in the scheme now have four-metre banners declaring their smoke free status with QR codes linking to extra information.

In Majorca, beaches with smoking bans include Sant Joan, Sa Platgeta, Santa Ponsa, Cala Estància, Cala Sant Vicenç and Caló des Moro.

In Ibiza, smoke-free beaches include Playa de Santa Eulalia del Río and Playa de Talamanca, while in Menorca these include Binissafúller or Platja Gran.

But people won't be fined if they are caught breaking the rules.

Instead, officials are hoping to appeal to tourists' sense of responsibility to follow the new national advice.

