To help customers this Christmas, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will place hundreds of thousands of tickets on sale from Tuesday 8 November 2022.

The tickets will be available for dates between Wednesday 21 December and Friday 6 January and will cover LNER services for West Yorkshire and the full East Coast route.

The tickets are available on a first come first served basis but LNER, which operates services from Leeds and Wakefield Westgate to London, has allowed people to sign-up for alert notifications when tickets are released for sale on its website.

