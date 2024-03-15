Travel with Katie Butler: Cruises remain a popular choice

Last week we saw the launch of MSC Cruises 2026 departing from the UK and sailing on the very popular Virtuosa – meaning that you can book now for 2024, 2025 and 2026. Photo: AdobeStock

Katie Butler writes: Everyone in the travel industry is hoping for fewer delays, quicker security and a smooth start to the first of the the peak season departures.

Many of you may have already flown recently from Leeds Bradford Airport and noticed your security experience has been much more efficient but the dropping of the 100ml rule is not quite there yet.

Whilst the airport is currently installing security scanners, a reminder that passengers travelling from the airport should stick to the existing rules, including packing liquids in clear plastic bags.

Emma from Total Travel in Ossett was lucky enough to win a £100 shopping voucher and an Air Transat goodie bag at a Canada training event.

Some customers may experience the new equipment whilst works are ongoing, but for now customers are to stick to what they are used to – with liquids in clear plastic bags (not exceeding 100ml) and having large electronic devices ready for removal.

Watch this space however, enhanced security procedures coming to an airport near you very soon.

Three summer seasons on sale all at the same time, it really can be a challenge to keep up and I look with envy on those booking so far in advance and wish that I was that organised.

MSC's summer 2026 itineraries, available from April to October, include seven or 14 night cruises to Iceland and Norway, as well as two Mediterranean voyages taking in Portugal and Spain.

MSC's summer 2026 itineraries, available from April to October, include seven or 14 night cruises to Iceland and Norway, as well as two Mediterranean voyages taking in Portugal and Spain.

Family cruises have come along in leaps and bounds, with so much to do and activities and water slides on-board.

Booking early means the cost can be spread, allowing families to budget for their annual holiday.

Last week myself and some of our team members attended a Canada training event at The Met Hotel in Leeds and met with representatives from Air Canada, Air Transat and The Rocky Mountaineer to name a few.

We had a fabulous informative evening and Emma from our Ossett branch was lucky enough to win a £100 shopping voucher and an Air Transat goodie bag.

Next week we are in Leeds again – this time all things New York.

It is a busy week for our team this week as two of our team are away in Cyprus, courtesy of Constantinou Bros hotels, where they will be looking around their hotels and taking in some of the sights.

No shift in top selling destinations last week with Tenerife and Majorca once again retaining top spot.

April was our best selling month for new holidays and accounted for a 12 per cent share of our new bookings, as many of you aim to getaway to less rainy weather.

Cruise bookings remained strong too, taking a 19 per cent share of our new bookings.