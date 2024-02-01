Travel with Katie Butler: EasyJet announces 'grans go free' deal

Abi, Ellie and Libby booking their first parent free - girls holiday.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: We are not alone in this achievement.

It seems that industry-wide it has been an exceptionally brilliant start to the new year, and agencies, airlines and tour operators could not be happier.

Overseas travel is definitely back!

The very busy month of January always brings positivity for the coming year, and our teams in Heckmondwike and Ossett are excited to see what the year has in store for us.

We will be sending two of our staff members to Cyprus next month as we have been offered places on a 'fam' trip (or educational trip as they used to be called).

Hopefully more of those to come throughout the year.

If you read this column regularly, you will know how I love to hear of – new products, new destinations and new concepts.

It really excites me, and as a team, we just love to offer new ideas and inspiration to our customers.

So, this week, I was delighted to read a new concept from easyJet Holidays offering free holiday places for grandparents, in what it calls a 'unique twist' on the traditional free child places.

The deal will allow one grandparent to go free on a family booking that includes at least one child. The promotion is called 'Grans Go Free'.

A poll of 2,000 British adults found that more than half of those surveyed (56 per cent) said they regretted not spending more time with grandparents and 54 per cent said they were hoping to bring them on future holidays.

Multi-generation holidays have always been popular, although more so since the pandemic.

We are seeing a noticeable increase in family bookings and larger group holidays, in fact my main holiday this year will indeed include four generations.

We are often asked do we get bored booking holidays, and without a shadow of a doubt – the answer is absolutely not.

There are so many different holiday destinations, and so many different customer types, that every day is different.

Although, I have to say, I love booking 'first holidays' for college leavers ready for their first adult free holiday.

Many of these customers we have known since they were young as we have been booking their family holidays for years.

Last week was another mixed bag destination-wise with bucket-list holidays remaining strong.

Holidays were booked to Thailand, The Maldives, Australia, Mexico, Cape Verde, Iceland, New York and many, many beach destinations.

However, in line with the last 12 months – late bookings remained extremely popular.

Our best selling month for new booking departures was again May.