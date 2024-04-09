Travel with Katie Butler: UK airport security 100ml liquids rule update

Major airports will miss this summer’s deadline to install the new security scanners, although London City and Teesside are already using the new technology. Photo: Getty Images

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: The DfT (Department for Transport) confirmed that not all airports will meet the deadline of June 1 for the enhanced security equipment.

Unfortunately, this includes Leeds Bradford Airport and Manchester Airport.

London City and Teesside are already using the technology, and Birmingham International looks set to be summer ready.

The DfT confirmed that airports will be offered extensions on the original deadline date but has warned airports they could face financial penalties should they not hit their new deadlines.

Certainly, for our most local airports of Leeds Bradford and Manchester, it looks like this summer will see a continuation of 100ml limits on liquids and faffing around with large electrical items at security. Although, you may get lucky – as the technology has been installed in some security lanes already. However, it has not been implemented across the board at either airports and so it is important to stick to the 100ml rule.

A huge couple of weeks for the UK's number one Tour Operator – Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, as last month they celebrated their first flight from new base Liverpool Airport. The first to fly customers enjoyed a VIP service including personalised gifts, a red carpet welcome and a Beatles tribute band for entertainment.

Jet2 will have four aircraft based at Liverpool this summer with flights to Spain, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Portugal and Madeira.

The inaugural flight took place just days after the Leeds based company announced their 12th UK base as Bournemouth. There will initially be two aircraft based at Bournemouth with the first flight to Tenerife taking place on April 1, 2025.

New products to sell and consistent training is a real passion for me and I love to hear new and exciting initiatives. Fancy taking part in the TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca?

Last week TUI holidays launched packages including race registration. The event is set to be the first ever held under the TUI brand with further initiatives due to be launched later in 2024. We can't wait to hear more.

This month we are also registered to attend several training events across Leeds and Bradford and also some breakfast training in-store – all about Canada. A busy month for our teams in Ossett and Heckmondwike!

As the weather continues to be wet and miserable, last week we were busy once again with late bookings – travelling within the next eight weeks. May and June departures accounted for a huge 33 per cent of our new bookings.

Also, last week, we saw Turkey drop into the top-selling destinations, and Tenerife and Turkey were the best-selling destinations for new bookings.