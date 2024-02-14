Travel with Katie Butler: UK coach holidays remain popular

Our UK market increases every year and coach holidays with companies such as Alfa Travel, Caledonian Travel, National Holidays and Shearing’s remain extremely popular.

Katie Butler, Total Travel, writes: We were lucky that all our customers managed to get to their chosen destinations with only minor disruption.

We book UK holidays too! As an independent travel agent we are lucky that we deal with a wide range of suppliers to suit everyone and our UK holidaymakers play a big part in our success. It’s not just about overseas holidays.

Last week I was invited by Alfa Travel to attend a Thank You awards evening for best selling agents across the UK and I took along my husband to sample the popular Queens Hotel in Blackpool.

We made our own travel arrangements and were looked after with overnight accommodation, a sample menu of what to expect on an Alfa Travel holiday and some fabulous entertainment.

The travel industry is such a social industry to work in and across the year we are often invited to events like the Alfa Travel evening as well as training events.

Whilst we love to learn and gain knowledge it also shows that we are appreciated as an independent agent and that tour operators are confident to invest in us.

Amazing and really positive news last week surrounding the future of regional airport Doncaster Sheffield.

It was reported that local politicians have agreed to make £138 million of public money available to fund the reopening of the airport.

The airport closed back in 2022 following the owners (Peel Group) reporting that it was too costly.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “It is positive news that today our outline business case to save and reopen our airport has been signed off by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority board.

"The next stage is to develop this into a full business case towards the summer.”

This is extremely positive news although of course not an overnight process and we don’t expect to see the airport reopening in 2024.

Watch this space and I will of course keep you updated.

Doncaster Airport was a much-loved choice for many of our customers and I know many of you would be delighted to see it reopen again.

It was a cold, snowy and wet week last week but it certainly didn’t stop our customers booking their holidays.

In fact, Saturday last week, we enjoyed our busiest day yet for new bookings.

And Thursday (snow day for many) our stores in Heckmondwike and Ossett were quieter than usual but our phone lines were extra busy.

June moved into the top spot for the most popular month to travel based on new bookings.

And cruises once again took a share of 20 per cent of our total bookings.