Commissioned by LNER, the painting by York-based artist TIm Wriglesworth features Wakefield Cathedral, The Hepworth and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, among others.

The original vibrant canvas, painted with acrylic, will go on display in the First Class Lounge, with a larger replica mural taking pride of place in the station’s main concourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artist behind “Wonderful Wakefield” is primary school teacher, Tom Wriglesworth, who says he is honoured to have been asked to create the artwork.

Artist Tom Wriglesworth pictured beside his ‘Wonderful Wakefield’ artwork at Wakefield Westgate station.

He said: “When my sister and I were little, we visited Wakefield with our parents, going to Sandal Castle, The Hepworth, the National Coal Mining Museum and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

"All these places feature and I hope I have done them proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My great-grandfather and great uncle both worked on LNER trains years ago, so to have the Wriglesworth name associated with the company once more is really special to me.”

The artwork is the latest to feature at Wakefield station and forms part of LNER’s investment in its stations to provide customers with the best possible experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Ansley, people and customer experience director at LNER, said: “We are proud of the communities we serve.

"This new piece of art showcases Wakefield’s attractions and celebrates the history and heritage of the area. We hope it provides a warm welcome for customers using our services and the station but also shows just some of what the city has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to our regular direct services between Wakefield Westgate and London King’s Cross, there are plenty of opportunities for people to come and explore the city and surrounding area.”

LNER continues to have the largest recovery of franchised operators as customers return to rail, topping the table for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data published recently by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows that LNER passenger journeys are now at 105 per cent when compared with the same period for 2019.