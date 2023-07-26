News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire morning traffic update: Crash between two lorries creates severe delays on M1

Here is your regional morning traffic and travel update for Wednesday, July 26.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:08 BST- 2 min read

Incidents

M1 - Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two lorries involved on M1 Northbound from J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) to J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Congestion to Woolley Edge Services. Slow traffic on routes through Wakefield.

A1 - Slow traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Your morning traffic update for West YorkshireYour morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
Congestion

M1 - Severe delays of 26 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J38 A637 Huddersfield Road (Woolley / Huddersfield) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.

A61 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on A61 Barnsley Road Northbound between Patch Wood View and Shaw Fold. Average speed ten mph.

Cedar Court Roundabout - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on Cedar Court Roundabout Northbound in Wakefield. Average speed ten mph.

A61 - Delays of two minutes on A61 Marsh Way Northbound between Hardy Croft and Northgate. Average speed ten mph.

Huddersfield Road - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Huddersfield Road Westbound in Bretton. Average speed ten mph.

Road Closures

Croftlands, Batley - Road closed due to gas main work on Croftlands both ways from Alderney Road to A653 Leeds Road.

Washer Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Washer Lane both ways between Upper Washer Lane and A6026 Wakefield Road.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Roadworks

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A654 Thorpe Lane at Middleton Park Avenue.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at Sherwood Road. Sherwood Road is closed.

A641 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A641 Bradford Road at Cross Street.

Roall Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Roall Lane near The Grove.

Potovens Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on Potovens Lane both ways at A61 Leeds Road.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Whitley Road both ways between Jackson's Lane and Howroyd Lane.

