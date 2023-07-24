News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire morning traffic update: Severe delays on the M62

Here is your regional morning traffic and travel update for Monday, July 24.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th Jul 2023, 07:45 BST- 2 min read

Incidents

A1 - Slow traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound near J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
Congestion

A1 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound in North Yorkshire. Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

Road Closures

Washer Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Washer Lane both ways between Upper Washer Lane and A6026 Wakefield Road.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Roadworks

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A654 Thorpe Lane at Middleton Park Avenue.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at Sherwood Road. Sherwood Road is closed.

A641 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A641 Bradford Road at Cross Street.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Whitley Road both ways between Jackson's Lane and Howroyd Lane.

