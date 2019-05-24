Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ community hero Alison Drake

A Castleford community hero who died following an illness was an ‘inspiration’ to the next generation.

Tony Wallis, vice-chairman of Castleford Heritage Trust paid tribute to Alison Drake, who was 68.

She played a vital role in securing cash for redevelopments at Queens Mill and for the town’s new bridge. Coun Wallis said: “Alison served as a great champion and inspiration for the people of Castleford.

“She had the faith and conviction to inspire others to her causes because her causes are just and fair, benefitting the people of Castleford whom she so loved.

“She deserved her MBE, which she said was for all those who helped her causes not just her, and her story will be an inspiration to our next generation of community champions.” Her funeral is at Trinity Church, May 29 at 1pm