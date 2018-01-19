Trinity Walk chief’s favourite things about Wakefield

Cormac Hamilton came to Wakefield three and a half years ago to become Trinity Walk’s new centre manager. He played a key role in driving forward to the newly formed Wakefield BID. He’s keen to see Trinity Walk play a big part in the city’s resurgence.

The places to shop

Jane McDonald gala concert in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

Hmm, let me think!

There’s this great shopping centre where I work… But seriously, between us, The Ridings – complete with its major refurbishment which looks fantastic – and the growing independent sector, there’s a genuine day out on offer for shoppers in Wakefield and I 100 per cent believe it’s getting better, stronger and more diverse.

Where to eat

A place I really like is Marmalade on the Square.

The Ridings, Wakefield

The décor and style is just fantastic and it’s a great place to quietly pop in and enjoy a coffee and some of their cake.

There’s also been a taste explosion of new independent restaurants springing up around Wood Street and Northgate, which is superb to see. Success breeds success, so long may it continue.

When I want to treat myself, I sometime nip into one of the Hofmann’s stores and grab one of their famous a pork pies.

Going for a drink

Castleford's Joel Monaghan and Greg Minikin are unable to force Wakefield's Tom Johnstone into touch as he scores a flying try.

I have to say my favourite place to grab a drink is the Wakefield Beer Exchange, both for what it offers and what it wants to see for Wakefield.

It’s helped bring about a real change in quality of drinks, drinking habits and has helped attract new visitors into the city centre.

For me, I love exploring their locally sourced, often quirky, craft ale range.

Places to visit

The Clandestine Cake Club's meeting in Marmalade.

The Hepworth Wakefield is stunning – inside and out. If you’ve never been, just go.

Whatever you think about art, whether – like me – you’ve no idea what it’s all about, the experience is brilliant.

The building is now iconic and it’s free, so what have you got to lose?

It’s something the city should embrace, especially given Barbara Hepworth was born just a few hundred yards from Trinity Walk.

We are lucky enough to have one of her sculptures on display here and it’s important Trinity Walk establishes those links to the city it’s in and shout about how proud we are to be part of Wakefield.

Wakefield Cathedral is also another piece of our city to be proud of and plays a key role in the city.

Wood Street Market. Farideh Roberts serving up cakes and bread from Time Bakery.

I also like to just walk through the civic quarter and take in the architecture.

Favourite people

We recently had Jane McDonald (pictured above)come and film here, who was great fun to work with and she’s very proud of her city.

Working in a shopping centre, you often see some famous faces passing through like Chris Kamara or Game of Thrones star, Dean Jagger. That’s always good.

I’ve mentioned Barbara Hepworth, but it’s incredible to think Wakefield district is also the birthplace of another global artist, Henry Moore, who hailed from Castleford.

I’m sure there’s many a city that would love to lay claim to two such famous sculptors.

And what kind of person would I be without mentioning rugby league?

Rivalry runs deep, but taking our entire catchment area of Wakefield district as a whole, we have three mighty teams in Trinity, Cas Tigers and Featherstone Rovers.

Last season showed how our city can shake up the established sporting order of things, so the players and coaching staff deserve credit and should take enormous pride in their achievements.