Vengaboys coming to Hemsworth: Request for booze and music licences ahead of festival

Hemsworth Town Council has applied for alcohol and music licences ahead of a hotly anticipated music festival due to take place in the town next year.

And the 90s Dutch dance group The Vengaboys are set to headline the festival, at the town's Water Park on August 31, which is the late summer Bank Holiday Monday.

Excitement: The Venga Bus is coming

Tribute acts to the likes of Meatloaf, Queen, Cher and Pink have also been lined up, and the gig may be attended by up to 7,500 people.

The town council, which is organising the event, has now applied to Wakefield Council for a licence to sell booze and play live and recorded music on a designated field at the Water Park for the day.

Tickets went on sale to local people earlier this month, with adults able to get one for £30, and children for £15.

Speaking in October when the festival was announced, Hemsworth town councillor Jim Kenyon said he believed the event would be extremely popular.

He said: "We said we wanted to do something special next year, this is a deprived area, so we asked our agent to put costs together for a concert.

“He told us about The Vengaboys and said we had to move quickly on it.

“We had 16,000 hits on our website within hours of putting it on. I would imagine it’s probably the biggest thing we have ever put on.”

The Vengaboys are best known for their 1999 hit, "We're going to Ibiza", which reached number one in the UK.

Members of the public have until January 9 to make any comments regarding the licensing applications.

Local Democracy Reporting Service