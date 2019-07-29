Wakefield actor Rebecca’s big screen break

A new advert extolling the best Bradford College has to offer features a budding young actor from Wakefield.

Rebecca Mayson, 15, is among a group of students who were cast in a video for the popular college.

The professionally-made film took three-days to shoot and features students around the college campus and at a series of venues across Bradford city centre.

The stylish video is being screened in local cinemas, on ITV Player in the Bradford area, on social media and on the giant screen in City Park.

Rebecca, who is studying a level three qualification in performing arts at the college, said: “It was a great experience. I have never acted for camera before, that was something new. I met lots of new people and learned new things.

“I am pleased they chose to use real students in the advert as it makes it more realistic and makes it easier for potential students to relate to.”

Real life students are captured showing off their skills in the hair salons, fashion workshop, science laboratories, dental training centre, kitchens and classrooms as well relaxing around campus and at a number of recognisable sites across the city including the Broadway, the National Science and Media Museum, City Park, the Alhambra theatre and Little Germany.

The advert is the centre piece of the college’s student recruitment campaign which uses the tagline ‘Your City. Your College’ and Rebecca was only too pleased to get involved. The video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=58uVkMl8-UY.