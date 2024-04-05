Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance to host Charity Race Festival at popular Yorkshire racecourse
The independent charity, which has a base in Nostell, will host the event on April 27 as part of the charity's month-long 'Yellow Yorkshire' awareness campaign.
The campaign, which is in its tenth year, aims to raise crucial funds for the life-saving services Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) provides.
With only 500 tickets available, through the charity’s website, racegoers can secure their spot through a minimum £10 donation.
On the day, the racecourse will be enhanced with vibrant yellow décor, including a customised, one of a kind, YAA themed horse rug which will be displayed on the racecourse’s Double Trigger statue.
Additionally, YAA yellow banners and signage, will transform the racecourse into a sea of yellow to symbolise solidarity with Yorkshire Air Ambulance's Yellow Yorkshire campaign and vital missions.
The event will feature horse racing, a variety of food and drink stalls and entertainment.
Community Fundraising Manager for West and South Yorkshire, Vickie Cowan, said, "I am thrilled to see the enthusiasm and support from our local community for the Yellow Yorkshire race night.
"Events like these not only bring people together for a day of fun and excitement but also play a crucial role in raising the funds needed to keep our life-saving service operational.
"Yorkshire Air Ambulance receives no government funding and relies almost entirely on donations – we simply couldn’t help the growing number of people who need us, without the support and generosity of our loyal supporters - we look forward to seeing you all at the racecourse!"