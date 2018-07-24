Wakefield gin brand scoops top award

Nightingale’s Gin, Wakefield’s first commercial gin brand, has won a brace of silver medals at one of the world’s most highly-acclaimed spirit competitions.

The International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) awarded Nightingale’s West Riding Dry Gin a silver medal in its class and a second silver medal in the Gin & Tonic category.

Distiller and founder of Nightingale’s Gin, David Owens said: “We entered our dry gin into the competition earlier this year but didn’t really expect to gain anything from it after only launching in December 2017.

"I guess that we entered the competition anyway as we were keen to benchmark ourselves against other distillers as we were confident that we were making a very special gin right from the start.

"It was always our goal to give Wakefield a gin and a brand that was good enough for us to shout about across the region and beyond, and we’re obviously pretty chuffed to have achieved that in the first seven months of production.”

Nightingale’s Gin currently makes two styles; the West Riding Dry and the Rhubarb & Mulberry Gin.

David added: "We’ll be releasing a Rose & Raspberry Old Tom Gin very soon that was inspired by the gardens at Nostell Priory.

"We have been producing limited edition fresh botanical seasonal gins for the Nostell Nights event that takes place at the historic site and have always taken inspiration from the gardens there.

"We have our eyes firmly set on more medals for next year."

Nightingale’s Gin is produced in very, very small batches of only 30 bottles a time and they are all produced, hand bottled and labelled by David himself.

All styles have a local influence in some shape or form.