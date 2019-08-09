Wakefield Hospice hosts fundraising audience with radio star Stephanie Hirst

Popular local radio host Stephanie Hirst will be making a special one off appearance in the region in September courtesy of Wakefield Hospice.

Wakefield Hospice is hosting An Audience with Stephanie Hirst, on Thursday September 19 from 7pm at Capri @ the Vine.

Long time and well known host Stephanie is well known for presenting ‘Hirsty’s Daily Dose’ weekday breakfast time on Capital radio.

Over the years she has won more than 15 awards and has spent a total of 11 years in radio.

Stephanie is one of the UK’s biggest radio stars. The Stephanie Hirst Show broadcasts on BBC Radio Leeds every weekday from 9am to midday and she is the BBC’s first transgender presenter to broadcast daily.

Another special guest will be appearing alongside Stephanie Hirst as Claire Young will be there as master of ceremonies at the event.

Claire was made famous as the highly driven runner up in series four of ‘The Apprentice’ where she was dubbed a ‘rottweiler’ by Lord Sugar. This experience on the Apprentice inspired Claire to set up School Speakers, which is an award winning business.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that Stephanie Hirst and Claire Young are giving their time to generously support Wakefield Hospice. We hope you will be able to join us to help raise funds for patient care.”

Tickets are £30 each which includes a three course meal. For more information or to book tickets, please contact Emma on 01924 331401.