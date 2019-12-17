Wakefield lap dancing club asks for permission to stay open

Wakefield's only lap dancing club has applied to renew its licence.

PC Lounge, which is located in the city centre, is asking for permission from Wakefield Council to keep running, as its current licence expires in the new year.

PC Lounge is located within Brickworks, on Westgate.

The club operates within Brickworks bar on Westgate and first opened in 2015, on condition it operated discreetly and did not promote itself on social media.

The local authority granted a renewal of its licence last January, despite the objections of one neighbour who complained about noise and an "unsightly build-up" of carboard waste and broken glass outside the premises.

However, the objector did not attend the subsequent licensing hearing, where it was said they had refused to meet the club's managers over the complaint.

Members of the public have until January 10, 2020 to comment on the new application.

Local Democracy Reporting Service