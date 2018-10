A Horbury eatery is the flavour of the season, after scooping a top title.

The Cinnamon Lounge on Bridge Road, was voted best Indian restaurant in West Yorkshire, in the annual Curry Life Awards.

Sam Miah of the Cinnamon Lounge, said: “It’s great honour to be recognised and I would like to thank my team for their hard work and our customers who’ve inspired us to keep improving and experimenting.”