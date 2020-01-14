Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival set to return bigger and better in 2020

Wakefield’s famous Rhubarb Festival is set to be even bigger and better this year with a whole week of rhubarb-inspired fun planned for half-term week.

The annual festival returns for its 14th year next month, with a focus on family friendly activities in the former Market Hall between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 23.

The annual festival returns for its 14th year next month, with a focus on family friendly activities in the former Market Hall between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 23.

The rhubarb, food and drink market will then take place in the cathedral precinct, preserving its status as the first major event in the UK’s ‘foodie’ calendar.

Planning is well underway with two famous names already confirmed to be cooking up some tasty treats over the course of the weekend.

Stephanie Moon, Chef Consultant for All Things Food who has also appeared on BBC Two’s Great British Menu, will be showcasing her special rhubarb-inspired culinary creations in the purpose-built heated marquee.

Wakefield’s very own star of the ‘Great British Bake Off’, Karen Wright, will also be joining the line-up and rustling up some rhubarb treats in the demonstration marquee.

​Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We are really excited to announce that this year’s Rhubarb Festival will be a week-long celebration, giving everyone the chance to come along and enjoy what’s on offer.

“Preparations are already well underway and we are delighted to have already secured two top TV personalities to wow the crowds with their expertise.

"There will be a whole host of other entertainment available including children’s activities and workshops, local produce with a rhubarb twist, hot street food, a Deliciously Yorkshire market and much more. Please get the dates in your diary so you don’t miss out.”

Other entertainment and activities will include cookery demonstrations, tours through a specially commissioned rhubarb forcing shed, street entertainment, comedy nights, live music and rhubarb-inspired exhibitions.

The festival will be held in the cathedral precinct, the former Market Hall and the Bull Ring, with other parts of the city joining in with fringe and food events.

For more information click here or visit us the Facebook page ‘Rhubarb Festival - Wakefield’ and Twitter @rhubarbfestival using #rhubarbfest