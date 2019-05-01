The Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society holds an annual show.

Wakefield's tulip society has been one and only for 80 years

The Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society will hold its annual show in Horbury on May 11. Ahead of the dazzling event, we look back at key points in the society's development.

Why long-standing Wakefield tulip society is a blooming show of resilience

The earliest discovered record of a tulip show in Wakefield dates back to 1829, though a florists society held its first meeting nearly two decades earlier in 1807.

1. Decades of showing

The society was established in 1836. At the time, the flowers were being grown and shown by artisan labourers.

2. Society beginnings

Since 1936, the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society has been the only one in the country dedicated specifically to the flower.

3. One of a kind

The popularity of tulips in the UK grew from the 17th century, when there was a shift in the cultivation of plants from medicinal usage to recreational. Enthusiasts - named florists - formed groups dedicated to particular flowers.

4. Enthusiastic origins

