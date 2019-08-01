Wakefield solicitors are caked in mud for charity challenge

They were up to their eyes in mud when a big hearted team from Makin Dixon Solicitors Ltd took on a Tough Mudder challenge to raise vital funds for Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Services and Victim Support.

The Yorkshire Tough Mudder challenge saw the team raise a fantastic £1,500, as they battled through 10 miles of dirt, mud and grime.

Two of the team were injured after falling off a water obstacle with partner Jane Campbell requiring five stitches to her mouth and partner Hannah Jarockyj needing a head wound glued.

The team of 19 members of staff raised the funds through a just giving page.

Wakefield District Domestic Abuse Services is a domestic abuse charity which helps and supports families through abusive relationships in the wider Wakefield area supported by victim support.

Makin Dixon Solicitors Ltd continues to work with vulnerable clients who are victims of domestic abuse obtaining injunctions against perpetrators and helping them with support and assistance in their time of need.

The team of specialist family lawyers help victims obtain protective injunctions in order to safeguard themselves from these abusive family members and can help them obtain the right to remain in the family home and exclude the other person.

The money raised will go towards Wakefield Domestic Abuse Services and Victim support in the wider Wakefield area.

The money will help them continue to work closely within the community working with victims of domestic abuse to help victims and their families.