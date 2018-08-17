Wakey Up win came as a surprise to Lynn

Children always have the capacity to surprise us and do the unexpected – and that’s just what our latest Wakey Up Your Wardrobe competition winner’s son did.

Kye Robinson, aged 11, entered his mum, Lynn Robinson of East Ardsley, into the regular competition run by Trinity Walk shopping centre and the Express for a chance for her to win the £250 shopping spree prize.

That’s all great – except his mum didn’t know until she got the call from Trinity Walk telling her she had won not just £250 to spend, but a day of pampering led by her own personal stylist plus a makeover at Debenhams, hair restyle at award-winning Room97 Creative Hairdressing and meal at the centre’s popular The Chinese Buffet worth £50.

Lynn, 45, was blown away by her surprise nomination by Kye, who simply said: “I would like to enter this for my mum who just needs a treat and because I love her.”

Lynn told the Express: “I was very shocked and thought someone was playing a prank on me at first when I found out I’d won. I was absolutely gobsmacked and so proud of him, too. But he’s that sort of kid – he doesn’t just play on computers and is very thoughtful. It’s the sort of thing he’d do, but it still came as a complete shock.”

After the surprise had sunk in, Lynn made her way to Trinity Walk to meet the centre’s personal stylist, Liz Clothier, who spent some time over a brew working out Lynn would like to wear. Linen cropped trousers and a floral print maxi dress were purchased from New Look, then a blue top, orange maxi dress, orange silky top, pale blue strappy top, white cropped wide leg trousers and rose gold hoop earrings all came via River Island before a trip to H&M secured some pale pink pumps, a white off-shoulder top, denim shorts plus a white and red patterned top.

The team at Room97 Creative Hairdressing then worked their considerable magic on Lynn’s hair, with pleasing outcomes. Lynn said: “Room 97 absolutely took loads off, but I did say go ahead and do what you want – and I absolutely love it.”

It was then time for a makeover at the Clarins counter inside Debenhams ahead of the photoshoot. The day was capped-off with a meal at The Chinese Buffet with her husband.

Lynn said: “I’ll certainly look at clothes in a different way now due to Liz’s help and the whole experience made me feel so special.”

“If there are people out there who aren’t sure whether to enter, I’d say this – just go ahead and do it. You’re spoilt and treated like a princess for the day, what more can you want?”

