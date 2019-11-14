Watch: The John Lewis Christmas advert is finally here and stars an excitable dragon

Well, it's time to get ready for Christmas as the John Lewis 2019 Christmas advert is about to hit our TV screens.

For the first time, John Lewis and Waitrose have teamed up for their Christmas adverts.

This year's story is all about friendship and how just one thoughful gesture can make all the difference.

It centres around an excitable dragon called Edgar who just can't wait for Christmas, which has fiery consequences.

But with the help of his friend Ava, he's able to light up Christmas in a way only he can.

And keeping with John Lewis tradition, the TV campaign is soundtracked by a pop song covered by a different artist.

This year is a version of the REO Speedwagon track Can’t Fight This Feeling, covered by Dan Smith from the band Bastille .

The advert will be debuting on ITV this Saturday during The X Factor: Celebrity.

What do you think?