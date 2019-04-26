'We can be Britain's best again' says owner of Wakefield's newest nightclub

The owner of Wakefield’s latest nightclub is reaching for the stars by saying he wants it to become Britain’s best.

Club Nocturno on Westgate opened its doors for the first time over the Easter weekend and there was no shortage of interest with hundreds of tickets sold in advance.

Club Nocturno opened at the weekend.

The building, which was formerly Kooky, has not just undergone a makeover but around £500,000 has been spent on stripping out the tired old decor and completely rebuilding the interior.

Nocturno, which is Spanish for night time, has an industrial theme which owner Billy Muirhead says is to reflect the heyday of nightclubs from the early 1990s.

Mr Muirhead, who has run a series of top-rated clubs around Britain, said: “We want to bring the wow factor back, and I want it to be an experience, not just another nightclub. I want it to take people’s breath away.

“It’s all state-of-the-art stuff, it’s like a club that you’d see in the big cities, although Leeds doesn’t have anything like this.

More than 500,000 has been spent on the club.

“We’re have top-notch everything in the place. We want to a nightclub that relates to the high street.

“We were very pleased with the numbers through the door Thursday to Saturday and the club was very well received.

“This club was once voted best in Britain (as Quest in 2006) and I want that again.”

Among the industrial settings are ultra modern features including 12,000 pixel LED lights on the dance floor ceiling on which any image can be projected.

Billy Muirhead has grand plans for the club.

But what sets it apart from other clubs, according to Mr Muirhead, are the acts that provide entertainment on the main stage which include trapeze artists, fire breathers and angle grinding routines.

With late licensing granted for pubs in recent years putting nightclubs under increasing pressure, Mr Muirhead added: “You have to give people a reason to want to come to a nightclub now, it has to be a special event.”