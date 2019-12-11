Weekend of Christmas Festivities at Pontefract New College

A free entry Christmas Festival will be held at Pontefract New College this Saturday, with donkey rides, Santa's Grotto and an ice rink.

The festival will begin at 10am and run until 2pm and will feature an ice rink, donkey rides, face painting, Santa’s grotto, craft stalls, Christmas activities and Nativity performances from Larks Hill Junior and Infants School, Halfpenny lane J&I School and the Five Towns Christian Fellowship.

The event is being organised by the Five Towns Christian Fellowship to help raise money for the Prince of Wales Hospice and to support local organisations.

There will be food and drinks being served by local groups, such as Reflections Recovery Centre and from Coffee on a Bike.

Ali Crompton from the Fellowship said: “The event is run by the Church for the local community, Christmas is the best time to bring people together and support one and other.

“This is the first Christmas market event we’ve done, we meet at New College on weekends so we’re really excited to bring the event to the college grounds.”

The following Sunday, the Five Town's Christian Fellowship will be hosting a Christmas Sunday service for families from 9.30am, with donkey rides, ice rink and other activities running after the service.

