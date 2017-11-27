Why you should knit for your health?

Lately there has been a resurgence of knitters. Not only is it a fun and inexpensive hobby. But it has proven to have great health benefits. Studies have found that it helps with staying calm, happiness and even dementia. And not to mention you can burn 55 calories an hour by knitting.

There has been an uprising in the hobby lately as the younger generation such as myself have been attempting to jump on the trend bandwagon. Celebrities such as Cara Delevingne and Cameron Diaz are part of the knitting community.

Scarf.

And with a rise of bloggers talking about the overwhelming health benefits it’s no wonder that we’re hooked on it.

I myself, found the craft after I finished university, I wanted a rewarding and creative hobby. Things like bullet journals and colouring books just weren't doing the trick. My friend Charlie was getting into knitting and I thought I'd give it a go too.

The simple act of repetition forces a knitter to relax. It's very hard to concentrate on anything other than the pattern, and the slow motion of your hands as they move side to side. In today’s modern world it’s fantastic to have an hour to myself and focus on something that is not stressful.

This is nothing new, woman have been knitting for centuries. But in our busy working lives we have often left crafts behind..

Gloves.

There is nothing quite like finishing a successful project. The first scarf you make without dropping a stitch is a glorious occasion.

The third scarf I finished is by far my favourite. I used a raspberry stitch (Row 1 purl, Row 2 K1P1K1 on one stitch and then purl 3 together, Row 3 Purl, Row 4 purl 3 together and then K1P1K1 on one stitch). It took about five balls of wool, and over two weeks to knit using 10 mm needles. But when It was finished I was delighted, I’ve worn it pretty much every day since. It keeps me warm on my commute to work as it’s much thicker than any scarf I’ve ever come across shopping.

Another benefit of knitting is seeing the face of a loved one when you gift them a knitted surprise. There is no present like a hand made one, as you pour time and love into every stitch. Which is why so many knitters are busy at this time of year, preparing those woolen gloves and cozy blankets as festive treats for friends and family.

Knitting is no longer just for your Nan. If you can find the time it is an incredibly rewarding hobby. Personally I find knitting whilst listening to an audio book on a Sunday afternoon, to be the most relaxing activity. But if you have a busy work life, why not try to incorporate knitting into your train commute. Or even on your lunch break. When you get the hang of it there’s no going back. You’ll catch the knitting bug.

Do you want to do have a go at trying this yourself?

Here is a very basic pattern for finger less gloves:

(Approx six hours)

K=knit P=purl

Cast on 30-36 stitches (depending on your hand size - measure it against your hand)

Then knit six rows in the k1p1 method

Then start on the raspberry stitch for as long as you want the gloves to be. (Row 1 purl, Row 2 K1P1K1 on one stitch and then purl 3 together, Row 3 Purl, Row 4 purl 3 together and then K1P1K1 on one stitch).

Then knit four more rows of k1p1, then cast off.

You will have a rectangle of wool ,k sew both ends up together but leave a space for the thumb.

To make the thumb:

Cast on around 12 stitches.

Knit a small square in your preferred stitch - I found that k1p1 worked well. And then sew the square into a circle. When this is complete, like up the tube with the rest of your glove. Insert your hand and find the place where your thumb would naturally fit. Then sew it in place. And your done, a cozy pair of gloves for the winter.