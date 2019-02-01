Winter wonderland for bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster

As temperatures plummeted below freezing, the polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park were in their element.

The four bears, Nobby, Nissan, Pixel and Victor revelled in the snow.

Ussuri brown bears, Riku, Kai and Hanako, also enjoyed the snow

Its Project Polar Reserve became a winter wonderland to the four polar bears who enjoy its ten acres of caves, lakes and rolling terrain.

“It’s amazing to see all the animals including our polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park enjoying the snow while the rest of the nation is wrapping up warm,” said Kim Wilkins, animal team leader of the park at Branton, near Doncaster.

“It’s especially exciting that our four brown bears are experiencing their first ever snow day in the UK.”

The three Ussuri brown bears, Riku, Kai and Hanako, were rescued from a museum in Japan to start a new life in Yorkshire last year.