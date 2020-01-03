Yorkshire Bank glitch leaves hundreds of customers without wages

Some Yorkshire Bank customers are without cash today after their wages have reportedly not been processed.

Disability benefits and HMRC payments are also among funds that have not been paid into Yorkshire Bank accounts this morning.

People have taken to social media to complain about the glitch, with some saying they have receiveda text saying they are in theiroverdraft and will be charged.

People have taken to social media to complain about the glitch, with some saying they have received a text saying they are in their overdraft and will be charged.

Customers have been tweeting the bank demanding answers.

One said: "Why are you contacting people that have gone into an unplanned overdraft and trying to charge them. This is your fault. You need to accept liability. If not I will take this further.

Another added: "Myself and my colleague both bank with you and have not had our wages paid in to our account today. Everyone I work with has been paid except those that bank with you. Your customer advisors are saying it is not your fault but it clearly is ? Please respond

Another customers said: "Has anything been sorted yet. I haven't been paid into my account. Employer has paid everyone, just yorkshire bank customers affected. Got bills waiting, and not able to get into work as no money for diesel. Can we have a timeline please or just some clarity!!!

A spokesperson said: "We are investigating the reports as a priority and will provide an update for customers as soon as possible."