You can get a free beer, cider or soft drink from these Wakefield pubs this month – here’s how

January is a month loathed by many, as the post-Christmas blues kick in and the wintery weather suddenly loses its festive charm.

In an effort to lift that glum back-to-work feeling, more than 1,000 pubs across the UK will be giving away a selection of free drinks this month – perfect timing if you’re short on cash after the Christmas break.

Fancy a free tipple? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Free drinks at your local

Pub goers can treat themselves to an array of free drinks at their local this month (providing it stocks them all), including beer, cider, or soft drinks.

The offer from Great British Pubs comes in an effort to lift people’s spirits in January, with 100,000 free drinks being given away – from a choice of 20 different brands.

Top lager brands Fosters and Kronenbourg are among the selection on offer, along with Strongbow and Rekorderlig ciders, and Gordons gin and tonic.

And for those taking part in dry January, there’s no need to miss out on a pub visit as there are plenty of non-alcoholic tipples to enjoy instead, including J20 and Pepsi Max.

How to claim the offer

The offer is available for a limited time only until Sunday 19 January, so pub goers will have to be quick to snap up the freebie.

More than 1,000 pubs across the UK will be giving away free drinks, and you can find your nearest participating location on the Great British Pubs website.

To claim the free offer, simply register your details with the pub operator using a smartphone or a tablet.

When you sign up, you’ll be asked to enter your postcode to get a selection of the pubs near you.

You will then be provided with a list of drinks that each pub can offer you completely free of charge.

When you’ve made your selection, simply click on the one you want and take the voucher along when you visit the pub.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Sunderland Echo.