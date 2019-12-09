You can now buy a festive edible drinking candle - but you'll have to be quick!

The world's first edible candle is back just in time for Christmas - but you'll have to be quick if you want to try one as they were out of stock within just two hours in 2018.

The £15 edible candle is from Smith & Sinclair and comes in two flavours, spiced orange and peppermint, which are both 100 per cent vegan.

The launch of the candle in 2018 saw all 1,000 sell out in less than two hours.

With the option to choose from candy cane (peppermint) or spiced orange flavour, burn the wick and allow the edible candle wax to melt before slowly pouring into a hot chocolate.

In the lead up to Christmas, the edible candle is the perfect addition to the traditional festive beverages, for those stuck for a Secret Santa present, or simply for those who want to treat a loved one or themselves to a decadent festive gift, that will blow their mind.

Emile Sinclair, Head of Innovation for Smith & Sinclair, said: “Smith & Sinclair is on a mission to make Christmas more fun and we are delighted to be launching our edible candles once again; they captured the nation’s imagination last year and we’ve had a waiting list that’s grown all year round of people wanting to hear about the product making a comeback.

"The products are completely different to anything else on the market and we have no doubt the unique selling point will get people talking about the festive candle they can drink!"

