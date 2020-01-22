You can now buy alcoholic sparkling WATER in a can

A trio of alcoholic sparkling waters have made their debut in the UK with cans now appearing on supermarket shelves.

Launched by drink's firm Mike's, the waters are sold in 33.ml cans with an abv of 5% and come in lemon, lime and black cherry flavours.

Will you be giving them a try?

The range has been designed to tap into the growth of the alcohol based RTD (ready-to-drinK( market).

They have zero grams of sugar, are made with natural flavours, no artificial sweeteners and are just 99 calories per can.

