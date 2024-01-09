Life on Tapp: Sometimes, being a technophobe is an advantage

​You will often find people of my ilk grumbling about technology, usually when we are holding up a queue at a supermarket due to our inability to properly tap our bank cards.

Personally, if I were inclined to make it to the top of anything resembling a mountain, I would be looking for somewhere to sit down rather than worrying about capturing my best side in a selfie.

Blaise Tapp writes: It’s not our fault we mutter, as it was much simpler when the only way to pay for the big shop was using notes with the Queen’s head on it. We’re the people that test the patience of the most professional IT helpdesks, who spend half of their time resetting our passwords when we’ve forgotten whether the latest one was password followed by an eight, nine or 10 and if it had an exclamation or question mark.

In short, we’re in danger of being left behind by those who know the Cloud isn’t always something that gets us wet. There are, however, times when our reticence to fully embrace the endless march of technology are justified, including the claims last week that a record number of mountain rescues is due to an increase in ‘Instagram tourists’.

These are people who, inspired by an arty picture they have seen on the social platform which was designed for showing off, decide on the spur of the moment to scale Ben Nevis in nothing more than a pair of snazzy pumps and a windcheater. Their prize, they hope, is photographic proof that they’ve completed the ascent, which they will of course share with their virtual followers.

The problem is that a growing number of people are taking these risks, including relying on Google Maps to help them navigate the highest peaks in the British Isles, meaning that volunteer teams are having to come to their rescue at a greater rate than ever before.

But in this age of digital one-upmanship, proving that you were there is far more important than actually living that moment.