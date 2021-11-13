Life on Tapp: Young activists deserve applause for caring

PROTEST: Greta Thunberg speaks to youth activists at COP26. Photo: Getty Images

Blaise Tapp writes: Baby Boomers receive flak for having the good fortune to surf a 50-year wave of soaring house prices while Millennials are mocked for their love of soya lattes and their inability to move out of their folks’ place. Then there is my tribe, Generation X, who don’t have the security of final salary pensions or free bus passes and are no longer able to reap the very many benefits of youth.

In truth, every generation has an important role to play in society and, ultimately, each deserves an equal amount of respect. However, there is a genuine argument that the kids of today - Generation Z and Alpha, those born between 1996 and today, will turn out to be the most accomplished, not to mention the most important generation yet.

Ask any parent of school-age children and they will tell you how their offspring run rings around them on a daily basis. The youngest generations might not know how to play kerby but their grasp of technology and the opportunity that it brings borders on terrifying.

Last weekend, our eldest created a PowerPoint presentation for Mrs Tapp and me, which she designed with the sole purpose of trying to convince us both how much we needed a dog in our lives. In a handful of beautifully crafted slides, she articulated her argument for having a four-legged friend as adeptly as a seasoned lobbyist would seek to convince a politician to change their position on a particular policy. Although, it will take more than an expert presentation to make me change my mind on not wanting a dog, it serves as a stark reminder of how far pester power has come in four decades.

Back in the 80s when I desperately wanted something, the most effort I would go to would be a simple note, written with all the passion of a kidnapper’s ransom demand.

Today’s kids not only have the technology at their disposal but they also have the know-how to make it work to their advantage. This savvy generation will need all the tools they can lay their hands on if they are to overcome the challenges they are set to face.

Anybody who has witnessed the recent climate change demonstrations in cities around the world will know how the kids of today are already making sure that their voices are being heard. News bulletins over the past week or so have featured interviews with primary and secondary school pupils who, following the lead of their teenage heroine Greta Thunberg, have made passionate demands that leaders take immediate action to tackle the world’s most pressing crisis.

There are many who don’t like hearing uncomfortable truths from children, especially if they infer that older generations have let them down through inaction. Nobody likes to be schooled by kids, but perhaps it is time to listen and stop dismissing their very valid concerns as hysteria.