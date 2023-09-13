The Cyberster shown in Leeds ahead of sales launch in 2024

Award-winning Luscombe MG Leeds invited customers and media to the launch of the MG Cyberster in its showroom on Wednesday night.

This exclusive event marked the first stop on its global journey, commencing from London and culminating in Shanghai.

This unveiling presented a one-of-a-kind chance to witness the MG Cyberster up close, offering an exciting preview before its official release in the summer of 2024.

The dealer was honoured to have been specially selected as the inaugural leg of this remarkable journey and only stop in God’s own country.

Sales Director Sam Luscombe said: "We are extremely privileged to be the sole Yorkshire dealer chosen to host this eagerly awaited MG.”

He admired the “sleek design and cutting-edge technology”.

An MG spokesman said: “The Cyberster marks MG’s long-awaited return to sports car production and we’re ready to share what that exciting future looks like with this high-performance, technologically-advanced EV.”

Drawing inspiration from the company’s heritage, Cyberster’s bold styling combines contemporary design with distinctive touches that call on MG’s rich history as a renowned manufacturer of exciting, engaging convertible sports cars.

Signature exterior highlights – envisioned by the company’s London-based design team lead by Carl Gotham – include a distinctive low nose and curvaceous rear haunches, as well as striking new features including scissor doors and a Kammback tail.