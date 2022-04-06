Queen's Park, Castleford. Pictured having fun in the snow - Steve Jobling, Katelan Jarvis, Sophie Jobling and Charlotte Powell.

PICTURE GALLERY: People from Pontefract and surrounding areas who made the news back in 2010

Can you spot anyone you know?

By Jane Chippindale
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 5:24 pm

A look back at life in 2010.

1.

Castleford High School comes third in F1 in schools challenge. Pictured L/R back row: STEMS co-ordinator Sarah Atkinson, head of technology Lee Brooke, Samantha Warrillow, Gage Downey, Jessie Henderson and Jake Iveson.

Photo Sales

2.

Brigshaw High School, Allerton Bywater, pupils Abigail Isaacs and Rachael Petrutiu baked cakes for charity.

Photo Sales

3.

Alcohol awareness event at a Street Vibez dance session at Knottingley Sports Centre. Pictured: Nathan Garfoot doing a freeze.

Photo Sales

4.

Joys Hall knitter natter club knit baby clothes to give to the baby unit at Pontefract Hospital. Staff Pictured L/R: Christine Walker, Clare Lawton and Claire Hitchinson.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2