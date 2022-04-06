Dance team from Airedale High School won two awards for best staging and best costumes in the UK Rock Challenge 2010 contest. They came fourth overall.

PICTURE GALLERY: People from Pontefract and surrounding areas who made the news back in 2010

See if you can spot anyone you know.

By Jane Chippindale
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 7:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 7:34 pm

A look back at life in 2010.

1.

Knottingley Carnival.

Photo Sales

2.

St Wilfrid's High School, Featherstone, Back to the 80s show. Pictured L/R: Nicola Bamforth, Joe O'Donnell who plays Fergal and Louise Garland-Jones.

Photo Sales

3.

Castleford High School comes third in F1 in Schools Challenge. Pictured L/R back row: STEMS co-ordinator Sarah Atkinson, Head of Technology Lee Brooke, Samantha Warrillow, Gage Downey, Jessie Henderson and Jake Iveson.

Photo Sales

4.

Teen Rhianna Turner opens Solutions - a new student services area that has been created in a £35,000 revamp. Rhianna won a competition to name the area and cut the red ribbon.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3