RSPCA: These adorable pets are all looking for forever homes

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care. They are accepting adoption applications and successful applicants will be contacted and invited in to their Animal Centre for a meet and greet. See their website for further information https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/ You can also email them at [email protected] or give them a call on 0113 253 6952
Hi there, I’m Zazu. I’m a very chilled out Lop rabbit and just love having a bit of a potter around. I also love to have a good ol’ snooze and have my head stroked, I always find the most unusual spots to rest my head, the chair leg being my favourite so far! I’m a big fan of chewing cardboard, along with lots of yummy hay and plenty of greens!
Darcy is a nine-year-old Labrador currently working to shed some pounds! She gets super excited when she sees anyone, whether that be for the first time or 100th time, she'll always come over to say ‘hello’.
Isla is a 10-year-old Akita who loves walking, exploring and finding lots of new sniffing opportunities. She loves giving her favourite people fuss, attention and kisses and likes a cuddle on the sofa ♥. They have grown up together and hope to find a family that have room for two big hearts.
Hi there, I’m Daisy. I'm a friendly petite girl with a loving personality. I love to run around with my favourite toys and I won’t ever say no to a Dreamie or pilchard! The best part of my day is when the volunteers come talk to me, I just meow along with them and talk about my day.
Hi there, I’m Russell and I'm a Mini Rex rabbit. I'm a happy-go-lucky sort of guy and love a good mooch. I’m super confident and will happily come up to you and say hello. Once you get the sniff of approval, I’ll be all over you for fuss and attention! I love it when the volunteers visit me, I’ll always greet them at the door, I’m even quicker on my feet when I see them with my favourite greens – spinach!