RSPCA: These adorable pets are all looking for forever homes

Darcy is a nine-year-old Labrador currently working to shed some pounds! She gets super excited when she sees anyone, whether that be for the first time or 100th time, she'll always come over to say ‘hello’. Isla is a 10-year-old Akita who loves walking, exploring and finding lots of new sniffing opportunities. She loves giving her favourite people fuss, attention and kisses and likes a cuddle on the sofa ♥. They have grown up together and hope to find a family that have room for two big hearts.