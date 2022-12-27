These are Wakefield’s biggest stories from the past twelves months as read by you.

Once again, Christmas has come and gone in an instant.

Presents have been handed out, turkey and meat-free substitutes have been consumed and a message from our new king shown on TV, we are now in that in-between period between Christmas and 2023.

Whilst we gear up for the New Year, we’ve taken a look back at some of our most read stories of the year.

From retro nights out, abandoned pubs, rare sightings of cat beasts and travel warnings for Brits heading to Spain in the summer, here are 12 of our most read stories in 2022.

1. Our most read stories of 2022 Here are our top read stories of 2022. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. January: 26 photos from nights out in Wakefield's Havana, Quest and Mex Bar in 2009 In January, photos from retro nights out in Wakefield's Havana. Quest and Mex Bar in 2009 took readers attention the most in the first month of the year. Take a look back: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/26-photos-from-nights-out-in-wakefields-havana-quest-and-mex-bar-in-2009-3526166 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. February: 31 photos taking you back to a night out in Wakefield's Henry Boons in 2005 More old photos taking you back to a night out in Henry Boons in 2005 was our most read article in February. Take a look back: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/31-photos-taking-you-back-to-a-night-out-in-wakefields-henry-boons-in-2005-3570933 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. March: Can you spot yourself on a night out in Wakefield's Lush, Mex or Reflex in 2006 and 2007? Nostalgia in Wakefield proved popular again with pictures in Lush, Mex and Reflex in 2006 and 2007 being the most read in March. Take a look back: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/food-and-drink/can-you-spot-yourself-on-a-night-out-in-wakefields-lush-mex-or-reflex-in-2006-and-2007-3601956 Photo: National World Photo Sales